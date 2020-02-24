Azula the pit bull holds perfectly still, expertly balancing a tower of treats on her head until her owner says it's time to chow down.
Dave's Video of the Day: Perfect Balance
Dave Williams
Here's something a little different when it comes to delivery. Banana Republic announced that it will be launching its first on-demand delivery service, as it is partnering with Postmates, the service well-known for delivering your favorite takeout food.
Rihanna gives an impactful acceptance speech on the importance of world issues being everyone’s issues. She also reminds us that our friends of other races should pull up for Black issues.
The average airplane has a lifespan of about 26 years before it heads off to retirement in the "plane boneyards" of California, Arizona and New Mexico. So what happens next?
This Thursday night on The Late Late Show pals Justin Bieber and James Corden tortured each other with gross food and personal questions about bad fans, the movie Cats, and more during a round of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts."
A rare Ferrari F40 suddenly bursts into flames in Monaco. Monaco is home to several luxury car owners, where one-in-three people are millionaires.
Here are the movies hitting theaters this week:
Kelly Clarkson is teaming up with home retailer Wayfair to be their “first official brand ambassador in the U.S.”