A live news report on the Good Morning Greece show was brought to an abrupt standstill as the reporter Lazos Mantikos was accosted by a large sow. The pig could be seen headbutting and biting the unfortunate reporter as he attempted to deliver his report from the town of Kineta, which has been badly hit by mudslides and flooding.
Dave's Video of the Day: Ornery Pig
- Dave Williams
Dave Williams
In other news
"Frozen 2" didn't slow down in its second week out . . . raking in another $123.7 million over the five-day holiday weekend. That's a Thanksgiving record. "Knives Out" was a distant second . . . but it still beat expectations with $41.7 million.
Coldplay stopped by BBC Radio 1 to perform a selection of old and new songs, as well as a cover of Crystal Waters’ pop hit “Gypsy Woman.” The band played two new tracks, “Orphans” and “Arabesque,” off their recent album Everyday Life. The musicians also took on older number “Lovers in Japan.”
If you're thinking about a new diet as your New Year's resolution . . . well, I suppose this could be an option?
Amazon is helping to ramp-up the Christmas excitement this year by playing a daily message from Father Christmas to little ones who talk to Amazon Alexa.
Officials at a wildlife refuge in Florida said a wild bear cub got itself into a tricky situation when it stranded itself in a tree over the tiger enclosure.
After 37 years, E.T. comes back to visit his friend, Elliott, for the holidays.
There's waitress down in Galveston, Texas that sure has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. Adrianna Edwards works a Denny's and walks over four hours to and from work.
Workers conducting renovations at a New Jersey college made a discovery inside a wall -- a message in a bottle from the structure's original builders in 1907.