Dave's Video of the Day: Not Today!!!

A mountain lion caught a deer by the neck and it seemed like the helpless animal was about to be his next meal. However, in a move that no one could have predicted, the deer fought off the big cat, and in less than a minute, was able to run off into the forest in Pine, Colorado.
