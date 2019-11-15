  • Dave Williams

Enjoy this funny video of a whimpering dog named Apollo, who's in front of the TV. The dog's upset because the show has been paused. But as soon as it starts back up, he's okay . . . until it gets paused it again.

Tags

In other news

Feel Good Friday: Cat Shelters

Feel Good Friday: Cat Shelters

Alright so if you're a cat person, you'll love this: There is a guy out in Utah named Philip Rogich who's trying to help as many feral cats as he possibly can to make it through the winter.

Dave's Video of the Day: No Paws-ing

Dave's Video of the Day: No Paws-ing

Enjoy this funny video of a whimpering dog named Apollo, who's in front of the TV. The dog's upset because the show has been paused. But as soon as it starts back up, he's okay . . . until it gets paused it again.

Turkey Pringles Have Arrived!

Turkey Pringles Have Arrived!

Remember last week I was telling you about the Pringles  Thanksgiving meal kits? The ones filled with chips that taste like turkey, duck, chicken, cranberry sauce, stuffing, and pumpkin pie. 

Star leaving the Milky Way

Star leaving the Milky Way

Astronomers announced that they have spotted a star heading out of the Milky Way, this after an encounter with the super-massive black hole at the center of the galaxy.

+2
Message in a Bottle

Message in a Bottle

So who among us hasn't thought about tossing a message in a bottle into the ocean, and seeing if anyone answers?