Sidney, a six year-old Australian Shepherd from Florida, enjoys watching the TV. Her favorite shows are on the Disney Channel.
But when her owner tries to change the channel she runs over and grabs remote!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sidney, a six year-old Australian Shepherd from Florida, enjoys watching the TV. Her favorite shows are on the Disney Channel.
Have you heard of the Great Molasses Flood that struck Boston on January 15, 1919? This tragedy is one that almost seems made up. But it’s a true tale!
The makers of Oreo cookies apparently won’t rest until we’re all just human-sized sacks of flesh filled with Stuf.
Ford wants to fit 80 percent of its 2020 vehicles with technology that warns drivers about upcoming road accidents, bad weather and traffic jams.
This dog Stink, a Jack Russell terrier mix who loves the beach, encountered a crab while on his beach adventures. Stink was walking around exploring the beach, when a hidden crab surprised him with a sneak attack, snapping away with his crab claws.
Bruce Springsteen’s son Sam was sworn in as a firefighter with the Jersey City Fire Department, along with 15 others yesterday.
This is a perfect way to break your New Year's resolutions when you're ready too in a few weeks.
Bon Jovi have scheduled a North American tour for this summer in support of their upcoming album, Bon Jovi 2020.
When you're three years old, farts are the gold standard of comedy.