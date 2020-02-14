Peanut is a Nigerian dwarf dairy goat who lives in Arkansas. She was born prematurely and weighed in under a pound in 2018.
She lives in the house, and hates when mom lays down for a nap!
Have you always dreamed of touching the stars? Or at least floating in space amongst them? Good news, NASA is hiring it's next class of astronauts!!
We're in that time of the year where we're loading up on thin mints, tagalongs, samoas or whatever your favorite girl scout cookie is so we'll have them through the next year.
"The Mighty Ducks" franchise is coming to the small screen for Disney+ and Lauren Graham has signed on to star.
Janet Jackson joins Jimmy and The Roots to perform her global hit "Runaway" with classroom instruments.
Hop on the Planters NUTmobile as it searches Syracuse, NY for another set of students to travel the country promoting the brand.
Ok so I was wrong in my thought on who was in the Miss Monster costume on The Masked Singer.
Emily Blunt opened up recently to Marie Claire magazine about her years growing up with a speech impediment that prevented her from reading poems aloud or even saying her name as a kid.
So the folks at Ranker looked into what food was the most popular food in each state. It should be pretty darn accurate too because they talked with residents of each state to determine the answers!