  • Dave Williams

Peanut is a Nigerian dwarf dairy goat who lives in Arkansas. She was born prematurely and weighed in under a pound in 2018.

She lives in the house, and hates when mom lays down for a nap!

In other news

NASA is Hiring Astronauts

Have you always dreamed of touching the stars? Or at least floating in space amongst them? Good news, NASA is hiring it's next class of astronauts!!

98-year-old Girl Scout Selling Cookies

We're in that time of the year where we're loading up on thin mints, tagalongs, samoas or whatever your favorite girl scout cookie is so we'll have them through the next year.

Emily Blunt Overcame a Severe Stutter

Emily Blunt opened up recently to Marie Claire magazine about her years growing up with a speech impediment that prevented her from reading poems aloud or even saying her name as a kid.

Most Popular Food In Each State

So the folks at Ranker looked into what food was the most popular food in each state. It should be pretty darn accurate too because they talked with residents of each state to determine the answers!