Check it out, this guy in South Africa had his friend film him as he sang his drive-thru order at McDonald's. The fun thing is that the worker went with it and sang back to him.
Dave's Video of the Day: McSing
- Dave Williams
Dave Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
In other news
Check it out, this guy in South Africa had his friend film him as he sang his drive-thru order at McDonald's. The fun thing is that the worker went with it and sang back to him.
Here are the movies hitting theaters this week:
Show of hand, how many of you would like to make a holiday feast in half the time?
Alright so if you're a cat person, you'll love this: There is a guy out in Utah named Philip Rogich who's trying to help as many feral cats as he possibly can to make it through the winter.
Enjoy this funny video of a whimpering dog named Apollo, who's in front of the TV. The dog's upset because the show has been paused. But as soon as it starts back up, he's okay . . . until it gets paused it again.
Get ready.....the Pet Shop Boys are set to release their 14th album, Hotspot, on January 24th, 2020.
Remember last week I was telling you about the Pringles Thanksgiving meal kits? The ones filled with chips that taste like turkey, duck, chicken, cranberry sauce, stuffing, and pumpkin pie.
Astronomers announced that they have spotted a star heading out of the Milky Way, this after an encounter with the super-massive black hole at the center of the galaxy.