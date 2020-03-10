Watch this dog help out a wheelchair-bound man, amazing!

In other news

Disney/Pixar move 'Onward' to #1

Disney/Pixar move 'Onward' to #1

Even though Onward delivered an estimated $40 million in its opening weekend, the animated feature, starring Tom Holland and Chris Pratt, came in on the low end of expectations.

*Extra- Joey Chestnut Eats 32 Big Macs

*Extra- Joey Chestnut Eats 32 Big Macs

Per Joey - "Since being a kid, I've dreamt about eating as many Big Macs as I could. As the ultimate cheat day event, I ordered 32 Big Mac® sandwiches from Uber Eats and recorded the experience. According to McDonald’s, the Big Mac® features two 100 percent pure beef patties and Big Mac® sau…