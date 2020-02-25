An 84-year-old woman named Mary Ann Wakefield won a new car during the Ole Miss - Alabama basketball game on Saturday.
She had to sink a 94-foot putt across the length of the court . . . and she nailed it.
The hedgehog edged the sled dog by a nose at the box office. “Sonic: The Hedgehog” zoomed to the top of the box office with a take of $26.3 million in its second weekend.
Grammy award-winning singer Pharrell may have been fired from fast-food jobs in the past, but that didn't stop him from opening what has become one of the hottest restaurants in Miami.
Here's something a little different when it comes to delivery. Banana Republic announced that it will be launching its first on-demand delivery service, as it is partnering with Postmates, the service well-known for delivering your favorite takeout food.
Azula the pit bull holds perfectly still, expertly balancing a tower of treats on her head until her owner says it's time to chow down.
Rihanna gives an impactful acceptance speech on the importance of world issues being everyone’s issues. She also reminds us that our friends of other races should pull up for Black issues.
The average airplane has a lifespan of about 26 years before it heads off to retirement in the "plane boneyards" of California, Arizona and New Mexico. So what happens next?
This Thursday night on The Late Late Show pals Justin Bieber and James Corden tortured each other with gross food and personal questions about bad fans, the movie Cats, and more during a round of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts."