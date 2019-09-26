  • Dave Williams

Some people need a little patience in their lives....

In other news

Kindness Is Hot

While opinions may seem to differ day to day, a new international study shows that long term, people prefer kindness in a romantic partner.

Australia's New Tech Catching Distracted Drivers

It's no surprise that distracted driving is dangerous -- and that we do it anyway. However, a pilot program in New South Wales, Australia might predict what could come here: cameras that catch drivers in the act.