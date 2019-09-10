  • Dave Williams

This dramatic pitbull pretended to faint to avoid getting its' nails clipped.

Making Good

A bar in Lincoln, Neb., recently received an envelope that reportedly contained $500 and a letter from an anonymous source apologizing for breaking their sign.

Happy in Hawaii

While we may all be happy to be living in the U.S.A., some of us are apparently having a better time than others. That's according to a new survey that ranks the Happiest States in America.

'It: Chapter Two' Killed at the Box Office

It: Chapter Two killed it at the box office this weekend, opening with an estimated $91 million for a first-place debut -- not quite the $123 million the first film opened with back in 2017, but good enough to rank it as the second-largest horror film opening of all-time behind the original,…

New Ben & Jerry's Flavor

While one might not necessarily think that ice cream and criminal justice reform go together, like, well, vanilla and chocolate, most ice cream companies aren't Ben & Jerry's.

The Brady Kids Return Home

It's time renovate the Brady Bunch home! A Very Brady Renovation premieres tonight on HGTV, in which the original Brady Bunch kids take the real home in Los Angeles that served as the exterior for the series, and make the inside match what the set looked like.