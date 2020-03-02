Viral video of a baby barking with a husky. This one's good because the kid is having so much fun that he can't stop giggling.
Even when he stumbles and falls . . . he goes right back to giggling and howling.
A tanning business in Sioux City believes it broke a Guinness World Record when an employee spray-tanned 113 people in under an hour.
Starbucks Canada is going plant-based for breakfast. The coffee chain announced that its very first faux-meat menu item — the Beyond Meat, Cheddar and Egg Sandwich — will be debuting on March 3 as part of Starbucks Canada’s “core menu.”
Can you believe that it's been six years since Tracy Morgan was critically injured in a car crash?Even years after he has not forgotten a woman who helped care for him. Tracy honored Gina Domingo with the "Tracy Morgan Award for Excellence in Rehabilitation Nursing."
Grizzly, a 1-year-old German shepherd, has a great time playing in the snow.
Hold on to your couch because Season 10 of American Horror Story has officially been teased, and all your favorite regulars are back: Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe and Finn Wittrock. The newest name on the cast list though? Ma…
It really kind of seems like this has been the week where Americans finally started taking the coronavirus threat seriously. And of course we don't want ANYTHING to do with it. It's nasty!
So do think "man my rent/mortgage is just way too high!" Well think again and be glad you're not in this boat.