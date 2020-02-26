A fight between two turkeys brought cars to a halt in Morgan, Vermont on Sunday. It wasn't until a driver got out of the vehicle that the birds moved their dispute off the road.
Dave's Video of the Day: Gobble Squabble
- CBS Miami
Dave Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
In other news
A fight between two turkeys brought cars to a halt in Morgan, Vermont on Sunday. It wasn't until a driver got out of the vehicle that the birds moved their dispute off the road.
Well it's safe to say that a road hazard call that Deputies in Washington state received on Sunday was an unusual one -- it was for a 500-pound sea lion.
Earlier in February, Paul Simon helped launch a new music education program in New York City when he graciously made a $1 million donation.
Global phenomenon BTS (방탄소년단) delivers an epic performance of "ON" from their album Map of the Soul: 7 when they take over the historic Grand Central Terminal in New York City for The Tonight Show.
An 84-year-old woman named Mary Ann Wakefield won a new car during the Ole Miss - Alabama basketball game on Saturday.
The hedgehog edged the sled dog by a nose at the box office. “Sonic: The Hedgehog” zoomed to the top of the box office with a take of $26.3 million in its second weekend.
Grammy award-winning singer Pharrell may have been fired from fast-food jobs in the past, but that didn't stop him from opening what has become one of the hottest restaurants in Miami.
Here's something a little different when it comes to delivery. Banana Republic announced that it will be launching its first on-demand delivery service, as it is partnering with Postmates, the service well-known for delivering your favorite takeout food.