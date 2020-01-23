  • Dave Williams

This cute little duffer tried ice cream for the very first time.....and the reaction is priceless!!

In other news

Budweiser Reboots Classic "Whassup" Ad

The matchup for Super Bowl LIV is set - now it's time for those commercials to start rolling. As was the case in recent years, some of the pricey Super Bowl commercials have leaked in advance, like the Budweiser one. 

Excedrin Shortage

Here's a heads up for you, it may be harder for you soon to purchase a popular medication used to treat migraines.

YouTuber Pays It Forward

Earlier this month, a college student working as a delivery driver for a Domino’s in Pennsylvania made more from one tip than most would earn in several weeks.  

8 Peanut Butter Life Hacks

We all know that peanut butter delicious whether it's on sandwiches or toast, and of course in so many recipes. 

Daryl Hall & John Oates to Tour in 2020

Get ready to flash back to the Big 80's as Daryl Hall & John Oates will be hitting the road this spring and summer for a tour of North American amphitheaters. Plus they are bringing along Squeeze and KT Tunstall too.