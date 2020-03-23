This ultimate best fails compilation for 2020 features some of the most hilarious fail videos along the theme of 'what could go wrong!'

Subscribe to NewsflareBreaking: http://bit.ly/newsflare

Tags

In other news

Rianna's Big Donation

Rianna's Big Donation

Rihanna‘s Clara Lionel Foundation is giving $5 million to the response efforts against the coronavirus.

Relax Coke Drinkers

Relax Coke Drinkers

Alright all you Coke drinkers can just relax. Coca-Cola announced that they don't expect any shortages of its drinks in the near future.

Feel Good Friday: TP Toss

Feel Good Friday: TP Toss

As supermarket shelves around the world are cleared of hand sanitizer and toilet paper amidst the COVID-19 outbreaks, businesses are taking it upon themselves to share their wealth with community members in need.

A Win for Katy Perry

A Win for Katy Perry

A federal judge has given Katy Perry a major victory in the dispute over her song “Dark Horse.”

Best Birthday Ever

Best Birthday Ever

A Virginia woman received 1 million extra reasons to celebrate when she scored a lottery jackpot on her birthday.  