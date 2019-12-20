  • Dave Williams

A man who isn't able to drive vehicles lost control and overturned a snowmobile.

As a result of the accident, the man received a head injury, brain contusion, fractures of the hip and elbow joint

Tags

In other news

Avoid Holiday Baking Disasters

Avoid Holiday Baking Disasters

So do you not normally get in the kitchen much but when the holidays roll around you figure, hey why not? Well if you want to avoid a holiday kitchen disaster there is some help.

Christmas Tree Surprise

Christmas Tree Surprise

There was a Georgia family that got a special holiday surprise last week as they were finishing up their dinner together.

Dave's Video of the Day: Oops!

Dave's Video of the Day: Oops!

With a top speed of 35 knots, Ecstasea is one of the fastest superyachts around. She was built for Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich.

Waffle Fries & Pizza?

Waffle Fries & Pizza?

French fries and pizza might be two of the most popular foods out there . . . but some people they don't really pair well together. Well then why did Pizza Hut add them to their menu? 

Dave's Video of the Day: HUGE Stingray

Dave's Video of the Day: HUGE Stingray

A young boy named Joel has made a very special friend. Joel lives in the Canary Islands and loves to interact with the visiting sea life that roam into the harbor, if they’ll let him. One of the most intriguing friends of his is a giant stingray!