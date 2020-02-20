  • Dave Williams

If your washer has even gotten unbalanced you know this sound. This guy figured why not have some fun with it?!

Mattel ready for Toyoko 2020 Olympics

Today Mattel, Inc. revealed their first products collection across brands in celebration of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. The collection will feature a variety of unique products across Barbie®, Hot Wheels® and UNO®.

Pepsi Crystal Diamond

Pepsi just launched a contest to give away a diamond engagement ring . . . with a twist. The diamond is lab-grown and it's made out of CRYSTAL PEPSI. 

Harry Styles

Harry Styles made an appearance on the BRIT Awards Tuesday over in London to perform his song “Falling.”

‘Amazing Stories’: Reboot

Do you remember Steven Spielberg’s quirky, cult Eighties hit Amazing Stories?! I loved it, there were some really cool and interesting stories that he told with it.

Watch "The Man" from Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has released a live video of her song “The Man,” recorded during a performance last September at Paris’ L’Olympia Bruno Coquatrix.

Dave's Video of the Day: Oreo Love

This is a cute video that's been making the rounds. It's a little girl in a grocery store loading her tiny shopping cart with bag after bag of Oreo Minis.  