Some Port St. Lucie neighbors watched a dog get the ride of a lifetime. It was stuck inside a car driving in reverse for nearly an hour. Neighbors say the dog did not seem to mind at all.

Guinness World Record Challah

A kosher bakery in Australia broke a Guinness World Record by cooking up a 32-foot-long loaf of challah, a type of braided egg bread.  

Expensive Facial

A cruise passenger says she was charged over $2,950 for a spa treatment, despite being told that it would cost less than $30. Now, after sharing her story, she’s finally getting her money back.  

Dave's Video of the Day: Dog Driver

Zesty Sauce Shortage?

A global shortage of horseradish could result in a scarcity of a dipping sauce at Burger King. While not all of the sauces are affected, the popular "zesty sauce" could become harder to find.  

A Cardi Carol

Cardi B is joining with Pepsi to give away cash for Christmas. She is starring in the soft drink company’s new holiday “Gift It Forward" campaign in a fantasy commercial titled, “A Cardi Carol.”