  • Dave Williams

From Taiwan this indian ringneck parrot, named Handsome likes dancing in front of the mirror

In other news

Elton's Coronavirus Antidote

Elton John is hosting a “living room” concert aimed at bolstering American spirits during the coronavirus crisis and saluting those countering it.

Just TRY to Bulk Buy!

Days before we were told to stay indoors to stop the spread of coronavirus Covid-19, people started bulk-buying the essentials.  

JT Donates & More

Grammy-winning singer James Taylor and his wife, Kim, have donated $1 million to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston to help with its battle against the spread of the new coronavirus.

Gaga Shelves New Album

Lady Gaga has shelved her forthcoming album “Chromatica” for now, saying it's not the right time amid a global fight with the coronavirus. 

TCM Brings Festival to You

The 2020 TCM Classic Film Festival may have been canceled, but the film-loving folks at Turner Classic Movies have decided to take the festival into your home instead.

More Movies Pushed Back

Warner Bros. says Tuesday it is delaying the summer release of “Wonder Woman 1984” and removed the adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's “In the Heights” from its schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic.With much of Hollywood's spring release calendar already vacated due to the virus, major su…

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson ‘Feeling Better’

Sunday night Tom Hanks took to Twitter and announced that he and his wife Rita Wilson “feel better” two weeks after their first coronavirus symptoms began showing. He encouraged his followers to practice social distancing and reassured them that “this, too, shall pass.”