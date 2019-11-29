In case you haven't seen this: Someone posted video of an adorable toddler in the kitchen dancing and singing the Alphabet Song with the help of his dad. He misses a letter or word here and there, but that just makes it even cuter. And when they're done, there's a high-five and a fist bump.
Dave's Video of the Day: DANCE!!
- Dave Williams
Dave Williams
