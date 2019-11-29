  • Dave Williams

In case you haven't seen this: Someone posted video of an adorable toddler in the kitchen dancing and singing the Alphabet Song with the help of his dad. He misses a letter or word here and there, but that just makes it even cuter. And when they're done, there's a high-five and a fist bump.

Sweet Georgia Brown!

Get ready for the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters!! They're bringing their new “Pushing the Limits” World Tour to Sioux City at Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena next year on March 25 at 7:00 p.m.

Feel Good Friday: Subway Meal

So a bunch of random New Yorkers boarded an L-train to Brooklyn the other day. And someone had set up a long table with a FULL THANKSGIVING DINNER for them!

Dave's Video of the Day: DANCE!!

Leave 'Secret Santa' Alone!

Some millennials want to bring an end to the "Secret Santa" office holiday tradition because it "gives them anxiety," a recent study found.  

Busch to the Rescue!

If you have someone on your Christmas list that wants as much beer as possible for cheap this Christmas, here's your magical solution.

Movies For Grownups

Here's a new batch of film nominations from an influential media organization - but superhero flicks and "Frozen 2" need not apply.