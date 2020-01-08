Did you see Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk show off some dance moves at a new multibillion-dollar plant near Shanghai? No?! Well here you go.
Dave's Video of the Day: Dance Elon Dance
- Dave Williams
Dave Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
In other news
Did you see Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk show off some dance moves at a new multibillion-dollar plant near Shanghai? No?! Well here you go.
It's interesting to hear songs that you know played on an unusual instrument, give this a listen.....
If you are sky watcher then 2020 promises to be a treat for you, especially when it comes to full Moons.
Sadly it seems like there is no end in sight to the bushfires ravaging Australia, yesterday I mentioned that Pink made a $500,000 donation to help. Well now actor Chris Hemsworth has made a rallying cry to his followers to support his devastated country.
Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker continued its box office domination, delivering an estimated $33.7 million and grabbing first place for the third week in a row.
Recently here The Original Donut Shop Coffee commissioned a survey of 2,000 adults. And its results show that 85% of us Americans try to employ some positive thinking in the morning to enhance the day.
This is something that I've kept an eye on since I have a friend on the Western Coast of Australia and all those poor animals getting caught up in the wildfires.