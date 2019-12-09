  • Dave Williams

A Christmas commercial from a hardware store in Wales has gone viral.  It's a cute two-year-old boy who goes through a typical workday, as if he's an adult. 

#BeAKidThisChristmas

Big Tip

A blessed California waitress was the recipient of a huge gift when a customer tipped her $1,000 after the restaurant she worked at had to close for a week.  

Happiness & Sadness for Sesame Street

Ironically the day "Sesame Street" received its Kennedy Center Honor, the man who gave voice to two of the most popular characters on the children's TV series died. There's no word on the cause of death, but his family says he'd been living with a "movement disorder" called dystonia for some time.

Dave's Video of the Day: Cute Kid

Trees For Troops

If you've never heard of this group, they're amazing. And they're in the midst of working really hard right now . . .

Most Watched Music Videos of 2019

YouTube released their 2019 data at the end of the week . . . including this year's annual "Rewind" video, which highlights the best of the year on the site.