Dave's Video of the Day: Cute Kid

A Christmas commercial from a hardware store in Wales has gone viral. It's a cute two-year-old boy who goes through a typical workday, as if he's an adult.
#BeAKidThisChristmas
The week after Thanksgiving is usually slow at the box office . . . and this year wasn't an exception.
A blessed California waitress was the recipient of a huge gift when a customer tipped her $1,000 after the restaurant she worked at had to close for a week.
Ironically the day "Sesame Street" received its Kennedy Center Honor, the man who gave voice to two of the most popular characters on the children's TV series died. There's no word on the cause of death, but his family says he'd been living with a "movement disorder" called dystonia for some time.
If you've never heard of this group, they're amazing. And they're in the midst of working really hard right now . . .
Huey Lewis & the News announced their first new, original album since 2001, Weather, will be coming out February 14.
YouTube released their 2019 data at the end of the week . . . including this year's annual "Rewind" video, which highlights the best of the year on the site.
This cute little bulldog pup is sound asleep, that is until a treat is put in front of his nose!!