  • Dave Williams

Jersey Cows have an udderly festive field day in matching Christmas jumpers 🎅🎄🤶

Have you ever seen a cow in a Christmas sweater? I haven't.....until now!

In other news

Most Popular Christmas Cookies in Every State

Most Popular Christmas Cookies in Every State

If a BIG part of your Christmas experience is the cookies, this one is for you. Does anybody out there still do cookie exchanges? Where everyone brings cookies they've baked to trade with your family or friends?

"Four Gift" Christmas Rule

"Four Gift" Christmas Rule

Moms and dads on the parenting website Kidspot are raving about a money- and time-saving hack they implement during the holidays called the "four-gift" rule.  

Ugly Sweaters Get Priority Seating

Ugly Sweaters Get Priority Seating

Alaska Airlines announced it is celebrating the Christmas season by offering priority boarding for one day to passengers wearing ugly sweaters.  

Dave's Video of the Day: Close Call!

Dave's Video of the Day: Close Call!

Video from a dash-cam captured the moment how after a truck drove under the bridge, pieces of the bridge fell off the structure, collapsing directly onto the roadway.

Harry Styles Does Carpool Karaoke

Harry Styles Does Carpool Karaoke

As Harry Styles guest hosted the Tuesday night episode of The Late Late Show, he calls the man he's going to be filling in for, James Corden, to commute to work together.

Holiday Desserts Get Us Dreaming

Holiday Desserts Get Us Dreaming

Believe it or not, Christmas is only two weeks away. So if this survey is right, you've been dreaming about what you'll be eating that day for a solid week now.