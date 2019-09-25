  • Dave Williams

This dog is just doing his Joe Cool impersonation!

In other news

Kindness Is Hot

While opinions may seem to differ day to day, a new international study shows that long term, people prefer kindness in a romantic partner.

Australia's New Tech Catching Distracted Drivers

It's no surprise that distracted driving is dangerous -- and that we do it anyway. However, a pilot program in New South Wales, Australia might predict what could come here: cameras that catch drivers in the act.

Look Out Ken & James, Here Comes Jason

If you’ve been sleeping on Jeopardy! since James Holzhauer departed with his astounding $2.4 million haul earlier this year, it’s time to start tuning in again.

Dave's Video of the Day: Tortilla Toss

An Idaho man attending a Guinness World Records event in Toronto captured the record for furthest tortilla throw, hurling the disc-shaped food item a distance of 54 feet, 5 inches.