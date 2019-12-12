Video from a dash-cam captured the moment how after a truck drove under the bridge, pieces of the bridge fell off the structure, collapsing directly onto the roadway.
Dave's Video of the Day: Close Call!
- Dave Williams
Tags
Dave Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
In other news
Alaska Airlines announced it is celebrating the Christmas season by offering priority boarding for one day to passengers wearing ugly sweaters.
Video from a dash-cam captured the moment how after a truck drove under the bridge, pieces of the bridge fell off the structure, collapsing directly onto the roadway.
As Harry Styles guest hosted the Tuesday night episode of The Late Late Show, he calls the man he's going to be filling in for, James Corden, to commute to work together.
Believe it or not, Christmas is only two weeks away. So if this survey is right, you've been dreaming about what you'll be eating that day for a solid week now.
The Library of Congress' National Film Registry just added 25 films and it's a diverse collection.
A mountain lion caught a deer by the neck and it seemed like the helpless animal was about to be his next meal. However, in a move that no one could have predicted, the deer fought off the big cat, and in less than a minute, was able to run off into the forest in Pine, Colorado.
In case you missed it, Vanna White's debut as temporary host of "Wheel of Fortune" aired last night. Here's the final puzzle of the night.
As much as I love cheese, that is not exactly the smell that I want just randomly for my home . . . but hey, if you do, here's the just product for you.