A guy from Swansea, Massachusetts put a long stretch of bubble wrap in his driveway, then drove his 2006 Jeep Wrangler over it in reverse.
Dave's Video of the Day: Bubble Wrap Fun
- Dave Williams
Dave Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
In other news
A guy from Swansea, Massachusetts put a long stretch of bubble wrap in his driveway, then drove his 2006 Jeep Wrangler over it in reverse.
So how many times in your life have you heard the saying, that is everything is bigger in Texas?
Magnolia, the new Discovery network from “Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines, will finally hit the air on Sunday, Oct. 4.
Every New Year's, millions of Americans make resolutions to become healthier whether it's to exercise more regularly or eat better.
The Weather Channel says 'Jeopardy' needs to get its directions straight.
A North Carolina family were stunned when their white German shepherd gave birth to a lime green puppy.
All we're hearing about these days is about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wanting to split time between the UK and Canada.
Well we're a few years past the "Netflix and chill" trend. But it's absolutely being resuscitated for THIS.