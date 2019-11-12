Dave's Video of the Day: Bear Catch

In Jackson Hole, Wyoming a family spotted a bear cub without its mother in their backyard foraging for food. They called the Game and Fish people who came out and said the cub probably wouldn't be able to make it through the winter on its own.
The cub had climbed a tree by the time they got there, so they had to shoot it with a tranquilizer gun and stood underneath with a safety tarp to catch it. The good news is that the cub was sent to a bear rehab center to get it fat and healthy enough to be released next spring.