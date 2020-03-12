Watch as a 3 million Lamborghini gets turned into scrap!

In other news

"The Masked Singer" Adds Guest Judges

"The Masked Singer" Adds Guest Judges

“The Masked Singer” has added Sharon Osbourne and Yvette Nicole Brown as guest judges for upcoming episodes of the wacky Fox singing competition’s Season 3.  

Krispy Kreme Going Green

Krispy Kreme Going Green

This year instead of making A green donut for St. Patrick's Day, Krispy Kreme is ONLY going to make green donuts.

Lady Gaga Insect?

Lady Gaga Insect?

We all know about Lady Gaga and her wild, flamboyant style. That style has inspired the name of a newly discovered insect species.

Dave's Video of the Day: Plane Pull

Dave's Video of the Day: Plane Pull

A crew of British Airways employees teamed with some sports celebrities to pull a 201.6-ton plane a distance of 328 feet for a Guinness World Record. 

Steve Perry Better Off NOT Singing

Steve Perry Better Off NOT Singing

I suppose if you got paid this kind of money to do nothing, you would KEEP doing nothing, right?! Get this, Steve Perry hasn't been the lead singer of JOURNEY for 23 years. But it turns out he still makes a ton of money when they go on tour.

Napping Can be Beneficial

Napping Can be Beneficial

When you hear about napping when pops into your mind. Your young children needing one or your older parents dozing off in the afternoon? What about you, do you nap?