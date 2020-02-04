  • Dave Williams

If you want your kid to learn a skill, teach them early, right? 

Well, this baby girl can't talk, but she's already learning how to be a rap star. Her dad posted a clip of them having a beat box battle, and she's not bad. Also, it's adorable.

Tags

In other news

Third #1 for Bad Boys

Third #1 for Bad Boys

It was another slow weekend at the box office. "Bad Boys for Life" made another $17.7 million, which was enough for it to remain #1 for the third straight week.  

Special Surprise for Mom

Special Surprise for Mom

On Friday Erika Benning was pretty nervous since she was preparing to be sworn in as the newest officer of the Irving Police Department near Dallas. It was what happened next that blew her mind.

New Movies: 'Gretel & Hansel' & 'Rhythm Section'

New Movies: 'Gretel & Hansel' & 'Rhythm Section'

"Gretel & Hansel" - A long time ago in a distant fairy tale countryside, a young girl leads her little brother into a dark wood in desperate search of food and work, only to stumble upon a nexus of terrifying evil. Starring Sophia Lillis, Alice Krige, Jessica De Gouw, Charles Babalola --…

Coke Energy in Stores

Coke Energy in Stores

There was a new kind of Coke that quietly hit store shelves earlier in the month. Coke Energy!