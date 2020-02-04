If you want your kid to learn a skill, teach them early, right?
Well, this baby girl can't talk, but she's already learning how to be a rap star. Her dad posted a clip of them having a beat box battle, and she's not bad. Also, it's adorable.
It was another slow weekend at the box office. "Bad Boys for Life" made another $17.7 million, which was enough for it to remain #1 for the third straight week.
The Psychedelic Furs have a new single called "Don't Believe". And in May they're releasing their first new album since 1991.
So overall the ads weren't that fantastic last night during the Super Bowl but there we a few that stood out for me.
On last night's post-Super Bowl episode of "The Masked Singer", they unmasked the Robot.....it was Lil' Wayne.
On Friday Erika Benning was pretty nervous since she was preparing to be sworn in as the newest officer of the Irving Police Department near Dallas. It was what happened next that blew her mind.
Be happy that your Monday didn't start like this. It happened last week in North Carolina.
"Gretel & Hansel" - A long time ago in a distant fairy tale countryside, a young girl leads her little brother into a dark wood in desperate search of food and work, only to stumble upon a nexus of terrifying evil. Starring Sophia Lillis, Alice Krige, Jessica De Gouw, Charles Babalola --…
There was a new kind of Coke that quietly hit store shelves earlier in the month. Coke Energy!