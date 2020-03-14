A boyfriend may be having second thoughts after his girlfriend farted directly into his face while performing a cartwheel in a hilarious video.
As Kendra Colwell, 19 was performing a cartwheel in her home in Mooresville, NC, with the assistance of her boyfriend, Joe Sliwoski, 21, Kendra couldn’t help but let rip.
Farting directly into Joe’s face and mouth, he quickly dropped Kendra due to the shock at what at just happened, while Kendra couldn’t stop laughing at the hilarious moment caught on camera.
Kendra said: “At first he Joe was shocked and thought it was gross but later on found it very funny after watching the video.