Today's video comes from Kudrovo, Russia where Thomas the cat angrily is eating some ice cream. Listen close to him!
Dave's Video of the Day - Weekend Edition
- Dave Williams
Dave Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
In other news
We've all heard this since we were kids when things are a little weird or crazy that there must be a full moon. Well, is it true or just one of those old wives tales?
Today's video comes from Kudrovo, Russia where Thomas the cat angrily is eating some ice cream. Listen close to him!
York Peppermint Patties are a great refreshing treat, especially when you are craving a dark chocolate, minty treat. Plus, the round candies give you delicious minty breath, so they'll be great to have on hand Valentine's Day if your sweetie will be around.
James and Maxine Hilliker live in Lumberton, North Carolina, which is about halfway between Charlotte and Wilmington.
This father-son moment from England sees them in a car and their dashboard cam films a reckless driver nearly clipping their front bumper. A nearby cop sees the whole thing and pulls the other driver over.
Now truthfully, how often would you say you have a "bad hair day"? According to a recent survey, there's a 25% chance you're experiencing one right now . . .
This is of course the biggest time of the year for chocolate-covered strawberries . . . people search for them 678% more this week than any other time of the year.