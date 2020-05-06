Danny Trejo recounts his incredible life story, from criminal to celebrity, in the new trailer for Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo. The film is set to arrive on digital platforms July 7th.
From an early life of drugs, armed robbery and hard prison time, to the red carpets of Hollywood blockbusters and helping troubled addicts, Danny gives a firsthand account of one of the greatest transformations of human character ever put to film.
Through the exploration of his old stomping ground and the supporting cast of family, friends and some of the world’s biggest stars, join Danny Trejo as he delivers a raw and sobering account of his transformation from a hardened criminal to celebrated Hollywood icon and beloved friend of all who cross his path.
Available to rent and own on digital from 22nd June internationally and from 7th July in the US.