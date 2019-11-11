Customers Help Waffle House Employee

Back on November 2nd in the early morning hours at a Waffle House in Birmingham, Alabama one lone employee was trying to hold down the fort as a couple of fellow employees didn't show for their shifts.

There were about 25 customers — and the one employee there was Ben, whom patron Ethan Crispo said was speechless and overwhelmed as a few customer realized what was going on and pitched in. “He was just staring at the room full of people. I can’t imagine what he was thinking.”

One man wearing a blue shirt who had been sitting at the bar, spoke briefly to Ben and within seconds, had slipped on an apron. “He started washing dishes,” according to Crispo. Ten minutes later, while Ben was cooking in the kitchen, a female customer wearing a strapless dress and a pair of heels stood up and began bussing tables, serving orders, and making coffee, patiently trying to figure how the restaurant-style coffee maker worked.

And Crispo says a third customer eventually stood up from his meal to pitch in.

Pat Warner, director of PR and external affairs at Waffle House released the following statement about what happened, “We had two associates scheduled to leave, however due to a communication mix-up, their relief did not show up promptly. Some customers came behind the counter to help the one associate, who cooked and served the food. The customers bussed tables, and one put on an apron and washed the dishes. He did a great job. We’d love for him to fill out an application and possibly officially join our team.”

Warner added, “We appreciate the customers’ effort, however we prefer to have our associates behind the counter. Our concept works best when we serve the customer, not the other way around.”

But what a great story of people just being kind and helping out!

