CrossFit Most Searched

Every New Year's, millions of Americans make resolutions to become healthier whether it's to exercise more regularly or eat better.
Now, a new survey has revealed the health and fitness terms most searched in Google in every US state for 2020. CrossFit - the popular strength and conditioning program - was the term most typed into the search engine with one-quarter of states looking it up on New Year's Eve or Day. Many states shared those commons searches, but others had more unique ones ranging from “fat transfer” to “best juice cleanse” and even two states concerned about how to get rid of a double chin. For the survey, conducted by TermLife2Go, an online life insurance agency, the team looked at the most frequently searched terms in each fitness-related category on Google Trends during New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
The terms were then searched back through Google Trends to discover which states had the highest search volume for each. CrossFit was the most searched term in 13 states: Alaska, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Louisiana, New York, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington.