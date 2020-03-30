Crocs Helping Healthcare Workers

crocs
The Crocs brand announced last week that they will provide free footwear to health-care workers helping combat the coronavirus in U.S.  

The “A Free Pair for Healthcare” campaign invites doctors, nurses and other hospital staffers to choose a free pair of Crocs Classic Clogs and Crocs At Work styles. The offer, available while supplies last, can be redeemed through their website. “Over the past week, we have spoken to healthcare workers, their facilities and even their family and friends, and they have specifically asked for our shoes in an effort to provide ease on their feet, as well as ease of mind as they need the ability to easily clean up before they go home to their families,” said Crocs president and CEO Andrew Rees in a statement.  

Rees added that the company is ready to ship up to 10,000 pairs of clogs per day to assist those on the frontlines of the pandemic. “These workers have our deepest respect, and we are humbled to be able to answer their call and provide whatever we can to help during this unprecedented time,” said Rees. 

