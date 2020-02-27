Coronavirus Now Hurting Corona Sales

Corona
It really kind of seems like this has been the week where Americans finally started taking the coronavirus threat seriously. And of course  we don't want ANYTHING to do with it. It's nasty!

Last month, when people first started hearing about coronavirus, there was a big jump in Google searches to find out if it was spread by drinking Corona Beer. And naturally there were lots of jokes to be made there.

But now . . . the jokes have turned into actual bad news for Corona.  It turns out that ever since the virus was first detected in December, people's feelings on the Corona beer brand HAVE gone sour.

A survey found that people are less likely to buy Corona now than any time in at least two years . . . and the "buzz" around it has taken a major negative turn. So remember the two things have nothing to do with the other.

