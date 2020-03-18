NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. movie theaters have closed nationwide due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It's an unprecedented shutdown for nearly all of the country's 40,000-plus screens. The largest chains had tried to remain open even as Hollywood postponed its upcoming release plans. But guidelines for social distancing steadily diminished the recommended size of crowds. President Trump on Monday urged against gatherings of more than 10 people.

AMC Theaters, the nation's largest chain, said Tuesday its theaters would close altogether for at least six to 12 weeks. Disney also postponed most of its May releases on Tuesday, including that of Marvel's “Black Widow.” 

In other news

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah on Monday outlined a list of proposals to address the coronavirus outbreak, including giving all American adults $1,000 in response to fallout from the spread of the disease.

Whether you’re Irish or not, chances are you’ve celebrated St. Patrick’s Day at some point in your life. People of all backgrounds love to go to St. Patrick’s Day parades. Everywhere you go people wear green clothing, and decorate with shamrocks.

I've got great news for fans of The Pretenders, they unveiled a new ballad about an obsessive crush, “The Buzz,” that will appear on their upcoming album, Hate for Sale, out May 1st via BMG.

The coronavirus kept people away from movie theaters this past weekend. Ticket sales in North America hit the lowest levels in more than TWO DECADES, generating just $55.3 million total.

With all professional sports being postponed for the next couple of months due to the coronavirus pandemic, PBS is allowing fans to share in America’s pastime by making Ken Burns’ 1994 documentary series Baseball available to stream for free.