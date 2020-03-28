It may be a little awkward, but humor is helping people around the planet cope with the fear and anxiety the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed.

Psychologists and comedians alike say laughter really is the best medicine, so long as it's within the bounds of good taste. Los Angeles-based comic Erica Rhodes says quarantined people need humor as much as toilet paper, and the memes and amusing anecdotes peppering our social media feeds are helping them heal and hope.

Canadian psychologist Wayne Maxwell has extensively researched so-called “gallows humor.” He says mankind has used humor to get through times of crisis as far back as ancient Egypt.

Coping with Virus through Humor

It may be a little awkward, but humor is helping people around the planet cope with the fear and anxiety the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed.

Ginger ale isn't really known for having a STRONG ginger flavor . . . it's usually pretty light. I guess this is what happens when it's not.

A reporter didn’t want anything to do with the bison that were roaming nearby while he was covering the coronavirus pandemic from Yellowstone National Park, so he packed up and got in his car. 

Elton John is hosting a “living room” concert aimed at bolstering American spirits during the coronavirus crisis and saluting those countering it.

Days before we were told to stay indoors to stop the spread of coronavirus Covid-19, people started bulk-buying the essentials.  