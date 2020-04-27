Comedian & Chef Husband Feed Frontline Workers

Iliza
Comedian Iliza Shlesinger from the Netflix movie Spenser Confidential along with her husband, chef Noah Galuten teamed up with Dine11 this past Saturday and helped to prepare 100 meals for healthcare workers in the Los Angeles area.   

Cofax Coffee, which is a commercial kitchen donated their space for the day so that the two had ample room to cook. 

Iliza, who wore a mask and gloves while doing the charity work, streamed the meal preparation as part of her ongoing web series Don't Panic Pantry, which she launched to not only teach fans how to create simple but interesting meals, but to bring a touch of comedy during COVID-19.

The pair prepared 100 smoked potato taco bowls and, thanks to a donation of baby bok choy, also created a vinaigrette. They spent several hours in the kitchen before Dine11 picked up and then delivered the 100 meals.

