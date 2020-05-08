Here’s a tough scenario for many to imagine: gallons upon gallons of your favorite craft beer being dumped down the drain.
This nightmare is quickly becoming a reality for many Colorado breweries. And not just in Colorado. As the pandemic continues, many bars and restaurants remain closed for on-site dining, which means thousands of kegs of beer are going “out of code,” the beer equivalent of food expiration dates.
Some $900 million worth of beer lost because of the pandemic, according to Bob Pease, president and CEO of the Boulder-based Brewers Association, the trade group representing small and independent craft brewers.
Some craft breweries are doing to-go orders of growlers and crowlers right now to try and deal with this, but if they can’t sell enough beer fast enough, they’ll be dealing with out-of-code beer.