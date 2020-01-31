Coke Energy
cnn.com

There was a new kind of Coke that quietly hit store shelves earlier in the month. Coke Energy!

There are four varieties; Coke Energy, Coke Energy Zero Sugar, Coke Energy Cherry and Coke Energy Cherry Zero Sugar. It's a Coke-energy-drink hybrid beverage that was available in international markets last year.
 
So what's different about Coke Energy? Coke Energy is made with guarana extracts and B-vitamins, has 114 mg of caffeine per 12-ounce serving. A 12-ounce can of regular Coke has about 34 mg of caffeine. But apparently the two products taste about the same.
 
Coca-Cola is going to be advertising for Coke Energy during the Super Bowl so everyone knows about it.

Tags

In other news

New Movies: 'Gretel & Hansel' & 'Rhythm Section'

New Movies: 'Gretel & Hansel' & 'Rhythm Section'

"Gretel & Hansel" - A long time ago in a distant fairy tale countryside, a young girl leads her little brother into a dark wood in desperate search of food and work, only to stumble upon a nexus of terrifying evil. Starring Sophia Lillis, Alice Krige, Jessica De Gouw, Charles Babalola --…

Coke Energy in Stores

Coke Energy in Stores

There was a new kind of Coke that quietly hit store shelves earlier in the month. Coke Energy!

Feel Good Friday: Track Down

Feel Good Friday: Track Down

This wouldn't be a big deal today, because everything's saved in the cloud. But it used to be that if you lost a video, that sucker was gone forever.

Dave's Video of the Day: Lifesaver

Dave's Video of the Day: Lifesaver

A wonderful cyclist in racing gear carried a dog on his back after finding the animal abandoned and severely dehydrated in the middle of the road.

Atari Hotels

Atari Hotels

When I say Atari you probably think of video games from back in the day and not hotels right? Well that is about to change.

Rice Burger Bun

Rice Burger Bun

McDonald's sent the Japanese internet into a frenzy recently. Why? Because they announced they were introducing a rice burger bun!

Infant Incline Sleepers Recalled

Infant Incline Sleepers Recalled

This is something that I thought was important to pass along to you with little ones. The federal Consumer Product Safety Commission along with four different companies have recalled more than 165,000 infant incline sleepers due to risk of suffocation.

Dave's Video of the Day: Sweet Surprise

Dave's Video of the Day: Sweet Surprise

Watch as these parents fooled their daughter by telling her they were picking a puppy for a friend, but she couldn’t believe it when they told her the puppy was actually hers.