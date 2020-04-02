Christopher Meloni to Reprise ‘SVU’ Character

Did you hear the good news? Yes, Christopher Meloni is returning to his role as Law & Order: SVU detective Elliot Stabler. It's for a new Dick Wolf spinoff centered around the New York Police Department’s organized crime unit, Deadline reports.
Meloni of course played Stabler for the first 12 seasons of SVU, forming one of the most popular detective duos on television with Mariska Hargitay, who continues to star on the show as Olivia Benson and is in charge of the division.
There are few details available for this new show, only that it will center around the organized crime division — so at the moment it’s unclear how or why Stabler chooses to return to the NYPD. The new show is reportedly the first to emerge after Wolf inked a new five-year multi-platform deal with Universal Television last month.