Christmas Tree Surprise

There was a Georgia family that got a special holiday surprise last week as they were finishing up their dinner together.

10 year old India was clearing the dinner table and was in another room when her mother heard her exclaim, "Oh my gosh!" She complained about an owl ornament on the tree that scared her to tears. Mom Katie happens to be a big fan of owls, so the tree has about a dozen owl ornaments. So at first, she thought India had just been spooked by one of those.

But when she looked into the tree for the ornament, she saw a real owl turn its head and look straight at her. The family had bought their tree from a store a couple of days after Thanksgiving, so at first they thought the owl must have flown in and taken refuge inside their tree. 

They called the Chattahoochee Nature Center for some help. An employee stopped by, caught the bird and identified it as an Eastern screech owl, common in the Georgia area. It was released into the wild after a few days because after seeing how thin it was this owl must have been in the tree for awhile.

Avoid Holiday Baking Disasters

So do you not normally get in the kitchen much but when the holidays roll around you figure, hey why not? Well if you want to avoid a holiday kitchen disaster there is some help.

With a top speed of 35 knots, Ecstasea is one of the fastest superyachts around. She was built for Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich.

French fries and pizza might be two of the most popular foods out there . . . but some people they don't really pair well together. Well then why did Pizza Hut add them to their menu? 

A young boy named Joel has made a very special friend. Joel lives in the Canary Islands and loves to interact with the visiting sea life that roam into the harbor, if they’ll let him. One of the most intriguing friends of his is a giant stingray!

An Ohio city broke a festive Guinness World Record when 1,482 people gathered to wrap presents simultaneously.  