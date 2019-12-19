Christmas Tree Surprise

There was a Georgia family that got a special holiday surprise last week as they were finishing up their dinner together.
10 year old India was clearing the dinner table and was in another room when her mother heard her exclaim, "Oh my gosh!" She complained about an owl ornament on the tree that scared her to tears. Mom Katie happens to be a big fan of owls, so the tree has about a dozen owl ornaments. So at first, she thought India had just been spooked by one of those.
But when she looked into the tree for the ornament, she saw a real owl turn its head and look straight at her. The family had bought their tree from a store a couple of days after Thanksgiving, so at first they thought the owl must have flown in and taken refuge inside their tree.
They called the Chattahoochee Nature Center for some help. An employee stopped by, caught the bird and identified it as an Eastern screech owl, common in the Georgia area. It was released into the wild after a few days because after seeing how thin it was this owl must have been in the tree for awhile.