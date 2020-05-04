  • Netflix

Chris Hemsworth stars as black-market mercenary Tyler Rake in the Netflix action flick Extraction.

And on Saturday, he took to Instagram to thank fans who watched the movie and “made it the #1 film” on the streaming platform. “It looks like it is going to be Netflix's biggest feature film of all time, which is absolutely mind-blowing and we are blown away by the response and the support,” Hemsworth said in a video seen by his 41.3 million followers.

According to Netflix, Extraction has been streamed by an estimated 90 million households since it premiere on April 24.

