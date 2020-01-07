Chris Hemsworth Rallys Help

Sadly it seems like there is no end in sight to the bushfires ravaging Australia, yesterday I mentioned that Pink made a $500,000 donation to help. Well now actor Chris Hemsworth has made a rallying cry to his followers to support his devastated country.
Those wanting to make a donation can do so by clicking the link on Hemsworth's Instagram bio or by visiting ink.bio/fightthebushfires.
The Australian wildfires have currently consumed over 12 million acres of land as of Monday, killing at least 24 people and destroying over 2,000 homes. It's estimated that nearly half a billion animals so far have died.