Hemsworth
imgur.com

Sadly it seems like there is no end in sight to the bushfires ravaging Australia, yesterday I mentioned that Pink made a $500,000 donation to help. Well now actor Chris Hemsworth has made a rallying cry to his followers to support his devastated country.

Those wanting to make a donation can do so by clicking the link on Hemsworth's Instagram bio or by visiting ink.bio/fightthebushfires.

The Australian wildfires have currently consumed over 12 million acres of land as of Monday, killing at least 24 people and destroying over 2,000 homes. It's estimated that nearly half a billion animals so far have died.

Tags

In other news

Chris Hemsworth Rallys Help

Chris Hemsworth Rallys Help

Sadly it seems like there is no end in sight to the bushfires ravaging Australia, yesterday I mentioned that Pink made a $500,000 donation to help. Well now actor Chris Hemsworth has made a rallying cry to his followers to support his devastated country.

Star Wars Holds On To #1

Star Wars Holds On To #1

Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker continued its box office domination, delivering an estimated $33.7 million and grabbing first place for the third week in a row.  

Where's The Coffee?!

Where's The Coffee?!

Recently here The Original Donut Shop Coffee commissioned a survey of 2,000 adults. And its results show that 85% of us Americans try to employ some positive thinking in the morning to enhance the day.