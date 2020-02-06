This is of course the biggest time of the year for chocolate-covered strawberries . . . people search for them 678% more this week than any other time of the year.
So here's the question for you? Are they actually ROMANTIC . . . or are they really more of a good idea in theory but not that great when you actually eat them?
According to a new survey, 33% of people say they're definitely overrated. So, yeah, maybe before you buy chocolate-covered strawberries, make sure your significant other is part of the two-thirds of people who actually like them.