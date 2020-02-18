Good news, your dinners at Red Lobster will get a LOT less filling.
That's because Red Lobster very quietly changed their policy on their famous Cheddar Bay Biscuits. Up until now, you've been able to get an UNLIMITED amount of them when you dine at the restaurant. It's a big part of why a lot of people go to Red Lobster.
Well, bad news . . . the policy has changed. There's a new limit of TWO biscuits for every entrée. Ouch. The way it works now is you can purchase additional biscuits by the dozen or half dozen.