Good news, your dinners at Red Lobster will get a LOT less filling.

That's because Red Lobster very quietly changed their policy on their famous Cheddar Bay Biscuits. Up until now, you've been able to get an UNLIMITED amount of them when you dine at the restaurant. It's a big part of why a lot of people go to Red Lobster.

Well, bad news . . . the policy has changed. There's a new limit of TWO biscuits for every entrée. Ouch. The way it works now is you can purchase additional biscuits by the dozen or half dozen.

Watch "The Man" from Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has released a live video of her song “The Man,” recorded during a performance last September at Paris’ L’Olympia Bruno Coquatrix.

Dave's Video of the Day: Oreo Love

This is a cute video that's been making the rounds. It's a little girl in a grocery store loading her tiny shopping cart with bag after bag of Oreo Minis.  

Sonic the Hedgehog Runs away with #1

"Sonic the Hedgehog" hit theaters this weekend, and made an estimated $57 million. That was easily enough to be the #1 movie.  It has a projected four-day total of $68 million, if you include the whole Presidents' Day weekend.

Dave's Video of the Day: Barcode Techno

Who would have thought those barcode scanners at the grocery store could be musical?! These guys did. They filled a giant hanging banner with barcodes of all shapes and sizes, and then connected a couple of handheld scanners to speakers.