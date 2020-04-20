Some Canadian artists are planning to team up for a special television broadcast in support of healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
The TV special to be called Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble will feature a host of celebrities and musical artists, including Celine Dion (who also appeared on One World), Shania Twain, Bryan Adams, Michael Buble, Sarah McLachlan, Howie Mandel, Will Arnett, Jason Priestley, Margaret Atwood, Russell Peters and Alessia Cara.
The special will be carried on 24 TV, radio and streaming platforms in total. And viewers who tune in will be asked to donate to Food Banks Canada, a charity providing funds and support to food banks across the country.