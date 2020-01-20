Celine Dion Honors Late Mother

During a concert in Miami over the weekend Céline Dion paid a beautiful tribute to her mother Therese Dion. Dion performed a sweet cover of “Over the Rainbow” with an image of her mother projected onto the stage’s backdrop.
Dion’s mother died on Friday at age 92 and the singer assured fans that the scheduled concert that evening would still take place.
The cover came at the end of her set at American Airlines Arena in Miami on Friday night. She later shared a clip of the cover on Instagram, writing in French, “I love you, Mom.”