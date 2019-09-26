  • Dave Williams

With all this nastiness in Washington, Jimmy Kimmel thought it might be nice to switch gears and focus on some nastiness in Hollywood.

From time to time, he likes to shine a light on the harsh words fans post about celebrities online. It’s a new edition of #MeanTweets with Will Ferrell, Jon Hamm, Chris Rock, Kim Kardashian, Maisie Williams, David Harbour, David Spade, Jake Gyllenhaal, Zendaya, Fred Savage, Tiffany Haddish, Martin Short, Mark Hamill, Sarah Paulson and Jeff Goldblum.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights at 10:35 CT on ABC.

